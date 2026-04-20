Hyundai Motor and Kia posted record quarterly sales in India, driven by a rebound in domestic demand and strong SUV lineups.

According to their local units on Sunday, Hyundai Motor and Kia sold 208,275 units and 84,316 units, respectively, in the first quarter, bringing combined sales to nearly 300,000 units — a record high.

Hyundai Motor’s domestic sales in India rose 8.5 percent on-year to 166,578 units, also marking a quarterly record, while exports increased 9.4 percent to 41,697 units. In March alone, the company sold 55,064 units in the local market, its highest monthly figure on record.

Kia also reported its strongest-ever first quarter in India, with sales up 11.6 percent from a year earlier. March sales climbed 14.5 percent to 29,112 units, setting another monthly record.

The performance was led by sport utility vehicle-focused strategies. Hyundai Motor saw robust demand for models such as the Verna and Exter, alongside its localized lineup. Kia’s growth was anchored by the Seltos and supported by the Sonet and Carens. The new Seltos has emerged as a key volume driver, with monthly sales exceeding 10,000 units.

India is the world’s third-largest auto market and a key growth driver for both companies, supported by rising middle-class incomes and increasing vehicle penetration. Demand is also shifting toward higher-spec models, as consumers seek improved safety and features.

In response, Hyundai Motor and Kia are expanding premium offerings and strengthening their sales and service networks. Kia has built 862 touchpoints nationwide to improve accessibility, while Hyundai Motor is focusing on connected car technologies and enhancing customer experience.

“Following record quarterly domestic sales, we will maintain stable growth momentum through new model launches and strong product competitiveness,” said Tarun Garg, CEO of Hyundai Motor India.