Tomorrow X Together’s eighth EP “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” sold more than 1.8 million units in its first week, said label Big Hit Music Monday, citing a local tally.

The mini album logged 1 million sales on the day of release, becoming its seventh consecutive album to do so.

The six-track endeavor debuted at the top of Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking and reclaimed the top spot on Friday. The main track, “Stick With You,” hit Line Music’s Daily Songs Chart at No. 1 and spent two more days there. It rose to No. 18 on Melon’s Top 100 while the music video generated 25 million views in a week.

A pop-up store marking the album's release will be open until April 26 at the Hybe headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul.