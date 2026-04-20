Designer Jung Ku-ho has been appointed creative director of Kiaf, one of the country's major art fairs, as part of efforts to elevate the event's overall quality and visitor experience.

The appointment marks the first time Kiaf has brought in an outside creative director to oversee branding, spatial design and the planning of special exhibitions.

Jung began his career as a fashion designer before expanding his practice to include stage and costume design for state-run ballet, performance, craft and opera institutions, eventually taking on the role of overall creative director.

Most notably, he directed the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre's "One Dance," or ilmu in Korean, which received the New York Dance and Performance Awards, or The Bessies, in January.

Jung is expected to reimagine the visitor experience and position Kiaf at the forefront of emerging trends in the global art fair landscape, according to the art fair.

"I will strive to help Kiaf find the right balance between technology and art, and grow into a meaningful art trading platform on the global art market," Jung said in a statement. (Yonhap)