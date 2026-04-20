Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, a key figure in the South Korea national team’s back line, has secured his third championship in a top European league.

Bayern confirmed the Bundesliga title after a 4-2 win over Stuttgart in Round 30, extending their lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund to 15 points.

With four matches remaining, Bayern sealed their 35th league title and a second consecutive championship.

The German giants remain in contention for a historic treble, having also reached the domestic cup competition and UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Kim played the full 90 minutes in the title-clinching match, adding to his previous league triumph with Napoli in Italy’s Serie A.

This season, Kim has made 22 league appearances, scoring once and providing one assist.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)