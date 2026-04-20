Bae Doo-na reprises her role as the memory-wielding matriarch as new villains emerge and Ryu Seung-beom exits the series

"Family Matters" is officially returning for a second season on Coupang Play, bringing back Bae Doo-na ("Stranger," "Kingdom") for another round of its signature black comedy centered on a superpowered family.

The series follows five individuals with extraordinary abilities who flee a clandestine organization known as the Special Education Unit. Forming an improvised family, they go into hiding in a new city while eliminating looming threats.

Anchored in its first season by Bae and Ryu Ryu Seung-beom ("Good News," "The Berlin File") as a married couple, the story centers on Bae’s character, a maternal figure with the ability to manipulate memories and inflict psychological pain.

In Season 2, Baek Yoon-sik, Romon and Lee Soo-hyun will reprise their roles as the remaining family members. Ryu will not return for the second season.

The upcoming season will also introduce a new lineup of villains, with actors including Jeon Hye-jin ("Hunt") joining the cast. The new antagonists are set to pose a powerful threat, raising the stakes as they close in on the central family.

Upon its 2024 debut, "Family Matters" drew attention for its star-studded cast and the shift of major film talent, including Ryu and Bae, into the streaming space. The series earned nominations for best script and best supporting actress at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, while Bae later won best actress of the Year at the 2025 Directors Cut Awards, hosted by the Directors Guild of Korea, for her performance in the show.

Season 2 of "Family Matters" is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the second half of 2026.