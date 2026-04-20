The remains of centenarian independence activist Lee Ha-jun, who fought under the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule, will return home this week from the United States to be laid to rest at a national cemetery, the veterans ministry said Monday.

Lee, who took part in various independence movements, died at his home in California in February at the age of 104. He was the oldest surviving independence fighter living abroad.

His remains will arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Tuesday ahead of a repatriation ceremony scheduled to take place at Seoul National Cemetery the following day. His remains will then be laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery, alongside his deceased wife.

A total of 156 remains of independence fighters, including Lee, have returned home since a project to repatriate independence patriots began in 1946, according to the ministry.

Only four surviving independence fighters remain in South Korea. (Yonhap)