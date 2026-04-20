Kim Si-woo has recorded his fifth top-10 finish of the 2026 PGA Tour season while falling two strokes out of a playoff.

Kim finished third at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Sunday with a four-round total of 16-under 268. The South Korean veteran shot a three-under 68 in the final round with four birdies and a bogey, which came on the par-4 18th.

Kim began the final round four strokes back of the overnight leader, Matt Fitzpatrick of England.

Playing in the penultimate pairing with Brian Harman, Kim birdied the par-5 second and then the par-3 fourth. But Kim still remained four shots back of Fitzpatrick, who picked up birdies on the first and the third holes to reach 19-under.

Kim cut the deficit to three with a birdie on the 11th, and another birdie at the par-5 15th took Kim within two of Fitzpatrick.

But Kim ran out of holes, and a bogey on the finishing hole saw him finish alone in third, two shots out of a playoff between Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler, who both ended at 18-under.

Fitzpatrick then birdied the first playoff hole for his fourth PGA Tour title and second this year.

The Englishman also won the 2023 RBC Heritage in a playoff.

With five top-10 finishes already this season, Kim tied his career high. Kim also recorded five top-10s in 2015-2016, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 seasons.

Kim said afterward he was mostly pleased with the way he performed.

"It was a great round. Everything I did great, and then tried my best. It was really tough the last three holes, especially (when) the winds gusted," Kim said. "Kind of a little frustrated (with) the last three holes, but it was a good week."

Kim, 30, has been knocking on the doors for his first PGA title since January 2023. Kim had three consecutive top-six showings from late January to early February and then tied for 10th at the Valero Texas Open earlier this month. (Yonhap)