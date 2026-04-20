President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has reached a post-inauguration high of 65.5 percent, according to a poll released Monday.

The survey, conducted by Realmeter from April 13 to 17 among 2,519 voters aged 18 and older, showed Lee’s approval rating rose 3.6 percentage points from the previous week. Negative evaluations fell 2.8 points to 30 percent, while 4.5 percent said they were unsure.

Realmeter attributed the increase to perceived gains in economic and energy security, including securing large crude oil reserves and a rebound in the country’s stock market, as well as Lee’s stance on human rights issues and outreach to younger and moderate voters.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.0 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.

A separate poll by Gallup Korea, released Friday, put Lee’s approval rating at 66 percent, down 1 percentage point from the previous week but still near its highest level since he took office.