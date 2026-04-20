Imported eggs from Thailand have gone on sale at major supermarkets in South Korea starting Monday, as the government moves to stabilize supply and curb rising prices.

With inflation pushing the price of a 30-egg pack of domestic eggs above 7,000 won ($5), the Agriculture Ministry said it plans to import Thai eggs in nine batches through the end of the month and release them gradually into the market.

This marks the first time Thai eggs are being sold directly to consumers through local retail channels.

A 30-egg pack is priced at 5,890 won, about 15 percent cheaper than the average retail price of locally produced eggs.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.