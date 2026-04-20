Lee set to hold summit with Indian PM Modi, seek supply chain cooperation

President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold a bilateral summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, with discussions expected to focus on deepening economic ties and strengthening their strategic partnership amid the war in the Middle East.

Lee will first pay tribute at Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi before holding talks with Modi.

The summit will be their third in-person meeting, following earlier talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven and Group of 20 gatherings last year.

The two leaders were expected to explore ways to expand cooperation in strategic areas, including shipbuilding, maritime industries, finance, artificial intelligence and defense, according to National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac.

Coordination on global supply chains and energy security is also likely to be high on the agenda as both countries, heavily reliant on imported energy, grapple with the fallout from the war between the United States and Iran.

Following the summit, Lee plans to attend a roundtable with business leaders of the two countries and a state luncheon to be hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu, the country's ceremonial head of state. (Yonhap)