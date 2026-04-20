North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday oversaw ‌test launches of upgraded short-range ballistic missiles, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The test involved five launches of improved ‌Hwasong-11LA ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles to evaluate the power and performance of new warheads, including cluster and fragmentation types, KCNA said.

North Korea fired the ⁠missiles toward an island target zone about 136 km away, striking an area of roughly 12.5 to 13 hectares with what the report described as high density, demonstrating the system's capability for concentrated suppression strikes.

South ​Korea's military on Sunday said North Korea fired the missiles ‌from near the city of Sinpo on North Korea's east ‌coast toward the ‌sea around 6:10 a.m. (2110 GMT on Saturday) ‌and the missiles flew about 140 ​km.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying the introduction of warheads designed ⁠for different missions would allow the army to meet operational needs more effectively, combining precision strike capabilities with increased firepower against designated areas.

He ⁠expressed ​satisfaction with the ⁠test results, calling them proof that years of work by a specialised missile ​warhead research group had not been in vain, and urged defence scientists to continue advancing technologies needed to strengthen the ⁠military's combat readiness.

KCNA said several ⁠senior military ⁠officials ‌accompanied Kim during the test.

The tests represented the fourth ballistic missile launch this month and the seventh this year.

South Korea's presidential Blue ​House on Sunday urged Pyongyang to stop such "provocations", saying they violated UN Security Council resolutions, according to media reports. (Reuters)