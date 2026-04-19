President Lee Jae Myung renewed his calls for the National Assembly to swiftly begin procedures to appoint a special inspector general tasked with investigating corruption involving the president's family, a senior presidential aide said Sunday.

In a press briefing, presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said Lee stressed the need to appoint the independent inspector general to oversee misconduct by the president's spouse and close relatives as part of efforts to tighten discipline among public officials and enhance public trust.

"Lee believes the appointment of an inspector general is necessary in accordance with the principles of democracy and people's sovereignty that 'all powers must be monitored through institutions,'" Kang said. "We ask that the National Assembly swiftly resume the procedures as the president has expressed his firm commitment."

The independent inspector general position was established in 2014 under then President Park Geun-hye, but it has been left vacant since 2016.

By law, the National Assembly must recommend three candidates with at least 15 years of legal experience, from which the president is required to select one.

Lee pledged to promptly fill the post throughout his presidential campaign, but progress has stalled in the Assembly.

In response, Rep. Han Byung-do, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, said the party will "swiftly" launch legal procedures to recommend candidates for special inspector general.

"The National Assembly should do its duty. I propose that (the main opposition People Power Party) calmly participate in consultations on the recommendation," Han wrote on his Facebook page.

The People Power Party called Lee's request "political show" ahead of the June 3 local elections and called for Cheong Wa Dae to accept a candidate to be recommended by the opposition party. (Yonhap)