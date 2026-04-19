Rain forecast for Monday expected to cool temperatures nationwide

An unseasonal heat wave swept across South Korea with daytime temperatures reaching summer-like levels and rewriting hottest mid-April records in some parts of the country on Sunday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the official thermometer in central Seoul reached 29.4 degrees Celsius at 1:41 p.m. to mark the highest reading ever recorded for mid-April since modern observations began in 1907. The figure was the third-highest temperature ever reported over the entire month of April in the capital.

The unusual heat brought record temperatures to Dongducheon and Paju in Gyeonggi Province, with a high of 30.8 degrees Celsius and 28.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, saw a high of 28.9 degrees Celsius and the temperatures peaked at 25 degrees Celsius in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.

The KMA forecast that the heat wave will end soon, with rain expected to cool temperatures nationwide from Monday morning through the afternoon. Precipitation of less than 5 millimeters is projected for central regions, parts of the North and South Jeolla provinces, and the North and South Gyeongsang provinces, excluding the east coast.

According to the KMA, cooler northwesterly air will follow Monday's rain. Seoul’s temperatures on Monday are forecast to range between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius with daytime highs dropping sharply from the previous day.