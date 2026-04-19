As warmer-than-usual weather boosts demand for summer foods, supermarkets are looking to cash in with early watermelons sales.

From April 1-16, Emart’s watermelon sales jumped 82.8 percent from a year earlier, while sales of ice cream and sports drinks rose 40.4 percent and 27.9 percent, respectively, the company said Sunday.

At Lotte Mart, sales of watermelons and ice cream also climbed 40.5 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively, over the same period.

Day-time temperatures on Sunday were expected to reach up to 29 degrees Celsius in Seoul and other inland areas.