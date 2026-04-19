Seoul Metro on Sunday announced a comprehensive plan to improve accessibility and convenience for its passengers as it marked Disabled Person's Day, which falls on April 20 in South Korea.

The operator of Seoul’s subway system said it will implement its plan aimed at strengthening mobility rights and reducing barriers for people with disabilities, the elderly and other vulnerable users.

The plan includes a wide range of measures, such as improving transit infrastructure, expanding customized services and promoting a more inclusive subway culture.

Key initiatives for this year include expanding elevator and other vertical mobility facilities, upgrading guidance systems such as tactile paving blocks, and improving ticket gates designed for passengers with mobility challenges.

Seoul Metro also plans to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all accessibility-related facilities and install additional automatic safety footboards on trains to enhance boarding safety.

New trains on Subway Line Nos. 1, 4 and 8, totaling some 220 cars, will be upgraded to achieve the highest level of barrier-free certification, the agency said.

Last year, Seoul Metro completed its “one station, one accessible route” system, ensuring that all stations are equipped with at least one accessible path for users with mobility challenges.

To assist passengers, the agency deployed around 1,200 support personnel in 2025, including guides for visually impaired passengers, mobility assistants, digital helpers and monitors to check safety for seniors. This year, the number of support staff will be increased to 1,300.

Seoul Metro said the plan reflects a broader effort to create a subway system that is not only physically accessible but also more responsive to the needs of vulnerable users.