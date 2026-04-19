Reporters experience day in the life of an inmate during inspection of Korea's oldest prison

This photo distributed Sunday shows reporters experiencing a day in the life of an inmate during an on-site inspection conducted by the Ministry of Justice on the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
This photo distributed Sunday shows reporters experiencing a day in the life of an inmate during an on-site inspection conducted by the Ministry of Justice on the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Justice last week conducted an on-site inspection of the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, the oldest prison in South Korea.

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho and beat reporters covering the ministry visited the facility, as reporters dressed in prison garb went inside the cells to see what life was like as an inmate. It was intended to inspect the facility and the living conditions at the prison compound, which was built in 1963.

Reporters experience a day as inmates during an on-site inspection on the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Reporters experience a day as inmates during an on-site inspection on the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Members of the legal affairs press corps wearing inmate uniforms lie on the floor of a prison cell during an on-site inspection on the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Members of the legal affairs press corps wearing inmate uniforms lie on the floor of a prison cell during an on-site inspection on the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Concerns were raised about the over-population of the Anyang Correctional Institution, which in 2025 was at 132 percent of its capacity. The ministry's assessment in 2024 showed that 20 percent of participating prison guards were at risk of mental health issues. They were 2.7 times more likely than the overall population to have planned suicide attempts, and actually attempted suicide 1.6 times more frequently.

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho (second from right) is briefed about the facilities at the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho (second from right) is briefed about the facilities at the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Reporters experience a day as inmates during an on-site inspection on the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Reporters experience a day as inmates during an on-site inspection on the Anyang Correctional Institution in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com