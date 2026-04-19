Samsung Display Chief Technology Officer Lee Chang-hee has become the first South Korean to be named chair of the International Electrotechnical Commission’s display standards committee.

According to Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, Lee will lead IEC Technical Committee 110 (TC 110) from October 2026 for a six-year term, overseeing international standards for technologies ranging from organic light-emitting diode panels to foldable and flexible displays.

"As chair, I will work closely with Japan, the secretariat country, and experts from all member countries to accelerate international standardization,” Lee said. “I will focus on coordinating stakeholders to reach broad consensus and ensure fair and efficient progress."

During the early commercialization of OLED, Lee led efforts to define core standards, including terminology and testing methods, resulting in Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) being adopted as the official IEC term.

The appointment elevates Korea from a technical contributor to a standard-setting leader in a field where early influence can translate into market advantage, the ministry said. While Korean experts have long steered working-level efforts within TC 110, Lee will be the first person from the country to set the overall agenda and broker consensus among member states including the US, China and Japan.

A veteran of OLED development and standardization, Lee has spent more than two decades at the intersection of technology and policy. He currently serves as CTO at Samsung Display and previously headed its Display Research Center, with academic roles at Stanford University and Seoul National University.

Lee has been involved in IEC activities since 2002 and was instrumental in establishing the working group for OLED standardization within TC 110, serving as its first convenor. He also sits on the IEC Market Strategy Board, IEC said.

Korean Agency for Technology and Standards President Kim Dae-ja said the appointment would help cement Korea's position as a global leader in next-generation display standards.

"KATS will actively support domestic companies' participation in international standardization efforts alongside the new chairmanship," Kim said.