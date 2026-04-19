A “baseball boom” is taking hold across South Korea as the KBO League season draws large crowds game after game, boosting activity in commercial districts surrounding stadiums.

According to industry sources Sunday, the influx of spectators has revitalized local businesses such as restaurants, cafes and convenience stores near ballparks, while sharply increasing demand for short-term workers.

An analysis by the local community job platform Danggeun Alba found that job postings within a 500-meter radius of nine professional baseball stadiums rose across all venues during the one-month period from March 15, compared to the previous month (Feb. 11–March 14). The KBO season started March 28.

Daegu Samsung Lions Park recorded the steepest increase at 34 percent, followed by Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul (24 percent), Gwangju-Kia Champions Field (22 percent), and Incheon SSG Landers Field (16 percent).

Other stadiums also saw steady gains, with Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan and Changwon NC Park each up 7 percent. Suwon KT Wiz Park, Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark and Gocheok Sky Dome each recorded a 4 percent rise in job postings.

The trend is widely attributed to local businesses actively expanding their hiring to accommodate surges in foot traffic driven by game schedules.

Short-term job opportunities around stadiums are also becoming increasingly diverse, reflecting the growing scale and commercial impact of Korea’s professional baseball scene.