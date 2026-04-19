The South Korea women’s national soccer team concluded the FIFA Series 2026 without a win after drawing its final match against Zambia.

Under head coach Shin Sang-woo, South Korea was held to a 1-1 draw by Zambia on Sunday at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba in Brazil.

Earlier in the tournament, Korea suffered a 5-1 defeat to Brazil in the opener and a 3-1 loss to Canada in its second match before sharing the spoils with Zambia in its final outing.

The result left South Korea with one draw and two losses, finishing third in the four-team standings. Although level on points with Zambia, Korea finished ahead of the African nation on goal difference.

South Korea is currently ranked 18th in the FIFA women’s world rankings, while Zambia sits 65th.

Brazil and Canada, both unbeaten with two wins apiece, will face off in their final group match to decide the tournament champion.

This article was produced based on news reports with the assistance of AI. — Ed.