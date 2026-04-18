Visitors walk past a pavilion and stone walls at Seongeup Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Visitors walk past a pavilion and stone walls at Seongeup Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Tourists visit Seongeup Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Saturday, continuing to explore the island’s traditional heritage despite steady rain. Umbrellas filled the narrow paths as visitors moved between black stone walls and thatched-roof houses.

The village offers a glimpse into everyday life in old Jeju, with preserved homes, livestock and cultural elements still in place. Scenes of pigs roaming near stone enclosures and visitors walking through citrus groves reflected a blend of living heritage and tourism.

Participants in traditional attire take part in a cultural procession at Seongeup Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Participants in traditional attire take part in a cultural procession at Seongeup Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Visitors walk past tangerine trees at Seongeup Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Visitors walk past tangerine trees at Seongeup Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Some visitors paused to take photos among tangerine trees, while others followed traditional processions staged within the village, adding a dynamic element to the otherwise quiet, rain-soaked setting.

Designated as a national folk heritage site in 1984, Seongeup Folk Village was once the administrative center of Jeongeui-hyeon during the Joseon era (1392-1910). It remains one of the few places where both official structures and residential life from the period are preserved together.

A child statue is placed beside pigs near a thatched-roof house at Seongeup Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A child statue is placed beside pigs near a thatched-roof house at Seongeup Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

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