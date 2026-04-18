Police are investigating a case involving a Chinese tourist who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a Japanese man at a guesthouse in Busan, according to officials Saturday.

According to the Busanjin Police Station, the case came to light after a Chinese woman posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Friday claiming she was harassed and assaulted while staying at a guesthouse in the southeastern port city.

The post garnered over 30 million views online.

The woman claimed the suspect approached her bed while she was asleep and touched her, adding that he had also urinated on her belongings and the surrounding area.

Authorities confirmed that a Japanese man was found to have urinated inside a shared six-person guesthouse room in Busan around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, contaminating another guest's bed and luggage.

The room was reportedly a mixed-gender dormitory, officials said.

Police are examining whether the case constitutes a sexual offense, along with other possible charges.

The suspect has since left the country, but police said they have requested his appearance for questioning and he has indicated his willingness to comply. (Yonhap)