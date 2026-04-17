Acting Prosecutor General Koo Ja-hyeon said Friday an ongoing parliamentary investigation into the prosecution's handling of a high-profile property development scandal should not influence trials.

Koo's remarks came as the National Assembly, led by the ruling Democratic Party, is carrying out a probe into allegations that prosecutors under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol government indicted then main opposition leader Lee and others in the development scandal and other cases using fabricated evidence and other illegal means.

The main opposition People Power Party denounced the probe as an attempt to annul charges against Lee.

"I and the heads of prosecution offices will faithfully cooperate with the parliamentary investigation," Koo told reporters as he left the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

"No parliamentary probes should be (conducted in a way that) attempts to influence trials," the acting top prosecutor said, adding that "I once again sincerely request that the probe be conducted fairly and objectively."

He urged that summonses be handled carefully, taking into account their potential impact on trials.

Koo also asked lawmakers to limit court testimonies from working-level prosecutors to the minimum necessary level. (Yonhap)