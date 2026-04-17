South Korean stocks ended a three-session winning streak Friday on profit-hunting as investors sat on the sidelines amid diplomatic moves for a possible second round of US-Iran peace talks. The local currency fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 34.13 points, or 0.55 percent, to finish at 6,191.92.

The index has risen for three consecutive sessions, closing above the 6,200-point mark Thursday for the first time since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict on Feb. 28.

The Kospi's all-time closing high stands at 6,307.27, set on Feb. 26.

Trading volume was moderate at 680.2 billion shares worth 22.8 trillion won ($15.4 billion), with gainers beating decliners 463 to 389.

Foreigners dumped a net 2 trillion won worth of stocks, while institutions scooped up a net 150.3 billion won and individuals purchased a net 1.4 trillion won.

US President Donald Trump painted a bright picture for another round of possible peace negotiations with Iran on the weekend, while Israel and Lebanon announced a 10-day ceasefire.

"The Kospi took a breather before reclaiming its all-time high amid rising hopes for a second round of peace talks between Washington and Tehran," said Kang Jin-hyuk, an analyst at Shinhan Securities Co.

Most market heavyweights finished in negative territory.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.69 percent to 216,000 won, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix lost 2.34 percent to 1.1 million won.

Defense shares were among the biggest losers as industry leader Hanwha Aerospace sank 6.32 percent to 1.4 million won, and Korea Aerospace Industries dipped 0.79 percent to 188,400 won.

Energy company Doosan Enerbility decreased 2.08 percent to 108,500 won, and Samsung Bioepis Holdings, a biosimilar manufacturing unit under Samsung Group, dropped 2.96 percent to 591,000 won.

Internet giant Naver declined 0.96 percent to 216,500 won, and gamemaker NC retreated 1.5 percent to 262,500 won.

However, top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.75 percent to 538,000 won, and leading shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries added 4.15 percent to 514,000 won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,483.5 won against the greenback as of 3:30 p.m., down 8.9 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)