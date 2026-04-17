OpenAI said Friday that its generative artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT now supports Korea’s widely used HWP and HWPX document formats, allowing users to upload and analyze files without conversion.

The update removes a longstanding hurdle for users in Korea, where government offices, schools and businesses rely heavily on the format. Until now, ChatGPT supported most major file types — including PDFs, Docx and TXT, as well as spreadsheet formats such as Excel and CSV, and Powerpoint and other presentation formats.

With the new feature, users can upload HWP and HWPX files and retrieve key information or generate summaries through natural language queries. The capability is expected to be useful when handling administrative reports, meeting materials and other document-heavy workloads.

Their absence has limited the use of global AI tools in local workflows, often requiring users to convert files before analysis. The update allows users to maintain existing document formats while making use of ChatGPT’s productivity features.

OpenAI said it planned to continue expanding support based on the needs of Korean users and their working environments.