The chiefs of South Korea’s four largest conglomerates, Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG, are set to visit India and Vietnam next week as part of a business delegataion accompanying President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to the two countries.

According to industry sources Friday, the list of attendees for the India and Vietnam delegations has been finalized. The Federation of Koran Industries will organize the India leg, while the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry oversees the Vietnam mission. Both missions are expected to include around 200 business executives.

The delegations are expected to participate in business forums in India on Monday and Vietnam on Tuesday, and will meet senior government officials in both countries.

Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong and LG Group Chair Koo Kwang-mo are expected to join both legs of trip, reflecting the groups' broad business interests across two countries.

Samsung has established Vietnam as one of its major production bases for smartphones and electronics, while India has become an increasingly important consumer market and manufacturing hub. LG has also expanded its footprint in Vietnam, including in automotive components and research and development, while positioning India as a key growth market with a third manufacturing plant now under construction by LG Electronics.

SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, who doubles as chair of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is expected to lead the Vietnam delegation and skip the India leg. In his place, Lee Hyung-hee, head of the SK Supex Concil’s communication committee, is expected to travel to India.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun is expected to focus on India, highlighting the country's growing importance to the automaker. In Vietnam, the group is expected to be represented by President Sung Kim, a veteran diplomat overseeing external and government affairs.

President Lee is scheduled to visit India and Vietnam from April 19 to 24, which will mark his first visit to the countries since taking office last year. Lee’s visit to India is the first by a South Korean president in eight years.

Given the significant presence of Korean businesses in both countries, industry officials said the participation of top business leaders could pave the way for follow-up investment plans or new partnerships in sectors such as semiconductor, automotive, electronics and energy.