Marking 30 years of operations in India, Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it would broaden its social contribution programs in the country.

the South Korean auto group said it plans to expand community-tailored initiatives under the message “Living Together in India,” building on programs carried out by seven affiliates since its entry into the country.

Hyundai Motor said it would expand its Hyundai Hope for Cancer campaign in India by merging it with its global Hyundai Hope on Wheels initiative to provide more systematic assistance to cancer patients.

At the heart of this initiative, Hyundai has established the Hyundai Center for Cancer Genomics at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, to support studies into the causes of cancer and strengthen local research capabilities.

Hyundai Motor said it will also expand telemedicine and mobile medical services to more communities.

The group’s affiliates are also widening education support programs.

Kia said it will continue its technical education program launched in 2024, adding a design studio, educational facilities and providing scholarships to outstanding students. Through its Buckle-Up program, the company will continue to offer traffic safety education program for youth.

The group’s auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis will set up engineering labs at local schools this year to provide students with hands-on engineering education. It plans to establish a kindergarten in a rural area to improve learning conditions for children.

Hyundai Wia has installed women’s restrooms at middle and high schools in the Sengadu area, to support disease prevention and enhance educational opportunities for female students. It has also built and supplied restroom facilities at public sites, stocking them with sanitary products, hand towels and soap, and plans to expand them.

Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Steel and Hyundai Transys have also supported school renovation and clean water projects in India.

Culture and art exchange programs also play a key role in connecting the two countries, according to Hyundai Motor Group.

Its flagship volunteer program Happy Move has deployed more than 4,240 university student volunteers to India over 23 times. These student volunteers introduced Korean language, taekwondo and K-pop to local communities.

Hyundai Steel has sent volunteer groups to Chennai and Anantapur over the past three years to conduct educational programs in Korean and science, and organize cultural exchange events.

The group's Art for Hope program, which backs emerging artists, has been expanded to 50 teams this year. Since its launch in 2021, the project has provided financial support and exhibition opportunities to dozens of artists each year, leading to more collaboration between Korean and Indian artists, the group said.

Hyundai is also actively engaged in environmental programs, including Hyundai Motor’s Ecogram program, which built waste recycling facilities and converts food waste into biogas for power generation. Through its Ioniq Forest campaign, Hyundai has planted 1.1 million trees and developed parks in regions including Pune, Sriperumbudur and Gurgaon since 2021.