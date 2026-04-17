UK-based Benenden School is considering establishing a branch campus in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, as the city moves to attract foreign education institutions to its planned economic free zone.

Suwon City said Friday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK private school to explore the project and build a framework for cooperation.

Under the agreement, Suwon will provide administrative and regulatory support for the proposed campus, while Benenden will review plans for its establishment, including operations and curriculum design.

The two sides also agreed to cooperate on linking the project to the Suwon Free Economic Zone, operating competitive education programs, ensuring a stable educational environment, and sharing information.

School officials visited potential sites a day earlier, including Top-dong Innovation Valley and Suwon R&D Science Park, both designated as candidate areas for the planned free economic zone.

Founded in 1923 and located in Kent, England, Benenden is one of the UK’s best known private schools. It counts Princess Anne and Princess Benedikte among its alumnae and currently operates an overseas campus in Guangzhou, China.

Headmistress Rachel Bailey said she was impressed by Suwon’s advanced urban environment and business activity, expressing hope for closer cooperation with the city.

Suwon Mayor Lee Jae-jun said the partnership would support the city’s efforts to develop the free economic zone into a global research and business hub.

“If the free economic zone begins with high-tech industries, it should ultimately evolve into an international city,” Lee said.