Singer-actor returns to Korea after two years as part of global tour

Billkin will return to South Korea to perform his first solo concert in the country as part of his global tour.

The performance will take place at Kintex Exhibition Center 1 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on June 20, according to organizers Mailive and promoter O.N worldwide. Mailive is the global live entertainment brand of Damai.

The concert marks his first visit to Korea since attending the Busan International Film Festival in 2024.

Billkin has built a strong fan base across Asia with his emotive vocals and nuanced performances. In addition to music, he has remained active in television and film, expanding his global reach as both a singer and actor.

In 2023, he released the collaborative single “Self Love” with Thai rapper F.hero, alongside legendary Korean rappers Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae.

He also gained international recognition for his lead role in the drama “I Told Sunset About You,” which was selected as Thailand’s submission for the international feature film category at the Academy Awards and was invited to the international section of the Seoul International Drama Awards in 2021.