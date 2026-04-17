LG Uplus said Friday it signed the Tokyo Accord with Japanese telecom operators to expand cooperation in 6G and artificial intelligence.

The accord was signed at the GSMA APAC CEO and 6G Alliance Summit held in Tokyo on April 14, by major regional operators and 6G-related organizations. Japanese telecom companies including NTT Docomo, KDDI, Rakuten Mobile and SoftBank also joined the agreement.

The accord focuses on building interoperable platforms on top of 6G network infrastructure to support wider use of AI and create new business models. Participants agreed to key principles such as fostering an open digital ecosystem, accelerating digital transformation across industries, and strengthening cross-border digital trust, while moving into detailed implementation.

The agreement could raise the level of cooperation between Korean and Japanese telecom operators. LG Uplus said it will strengthen collaboration on 6G and AI standards and refine its business models to better position itself in the global market.

“Starting with the Tokyo Accord, we will deepen cooperation with Japanese telecom operators and jointly prepare for 6G AI networks,” said Lee Sang-yeob, chief technology officer at LG Uplus. “This will serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand LG Uplus’ AI strategy globally while benchmarking Japan’s network innovation cases.”