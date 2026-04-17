The young wolf that escaped from a theme park in Daejeon is in stable condition after veterinarians removed a 2-centimeter fish hook from its stomach in a minimally invasive procedure, authorities said Friday.

Named Neukgu, the male wolf born in 2024 was found to have the hook lodged in his stomach during a medical examination at the zoo’s animal hospital following his capture early Friday, nine days after his escape. Officials believe the animal may have swallowed a fish caught on a hook.

Daejeon O World, which Neukgu escaped on April 8, said the object was removed using an endoscopic procedure, which took about 30 minutes.

Aside from the injury, Neukgu showed no other health issues, with stable breathing, pulse and body temperature. He is currently resting in isolation.

The Daejeon Metropolitan City government said the wolf was found at around 12:44 a.m. near an expressway in Daejeon, just 1.9 kilometers from the safari park.

Search teams said the animal appeared fatigued when first spotted but remained alert. To avoid provoking it, they monitored its movements from a distance until a veterinarian arrived, before moving in and firing a tranquilizer.

Even after being hit, the wolf staggered for about five minutes before falling into a nearby waterway, where it was captured. Due to the current, officials immediately retrieved the animal. It showed little resistance.

Since escaping through a hole it dug under the fence, Neukgu’s whereabouts became a matter of public interest. Many residents hoped for his safe return as authorities launched a large-scale search involving police, firefighters, military personnel, hunters and tracking dogs.