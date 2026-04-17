Lotte Duty Free said Friday it has resumed operations at Incheon Airport after three years, launching stores in the DF1 zone.

The contract period runs up to 10 years from the start of operations, with the company expecting annual revenue expansion of more than 600 billion won ($405.3 million).

Lotte Duty Free was selected as the DF1 operator in February, backed by its four decades of experience and operational expertise across major domestic airports including Gimpo, Gimhae and Jeju, as well as overseas hubs such as Singapore Changi Airport and Vietnam. Its financial stability — having achieved operating profits for four consecutive quarters last year as the only domestic duty-free operator to do so — also supported the bid.

At the DF1 zone, the company operates 15 stores offering around 240 brands. This includes cosmetics and perfumes such as Chanel, La Mer and Dior, and liquor, tobacco and food brands such as Ballantine’s, Johnnie Walker, KT&G and Korea Ginseng Corp.

The company plans to enhance customer experience by curating brand and product zones tailored to domestic and international travelers alike, while introducing digital interactive content across stores.

To mark the reopening, Lotte Duty Free is launching “Opening Festa.” The promotion offers both online and offline benefits, including travel prizes, shopping discounts and partnerships with payment platforms and hotels.

“Incheon Airport is a symbolic gateway where travelers form their first and last impressions of Korea,” said Yang Hee-sang, head of sales division at Lotte Duty Free.

“As we welcome customers again after three years, we will work closely with the airport authority to create a duty-free shopping environment that satisfies both local and international travelers.”