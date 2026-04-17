Tomorrow X Together’s eighth EP “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” is enjoying chart success at home and in Japan, according to label Big Hit Music.

The mini album landed atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking and ranked No. 2 on the following day. The six-track EP is also the group's seventh consecutive million-selling album, with more than 1.35 million copies sold on its release day.

Focus track “Stick With You” topped Bugs’ real-time and daily songs charts and LINE Music’s daily songs chart in Japan, and ranked No. 8 on Melon’s Top 100.

The song's music video garnered over 18 million views on YouTube in three days. TXT released a performance video on Wednesday to further boost the song.