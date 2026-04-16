Hybe’s Latin boy band signals start of local promotions with appearance on veteran host Bae Cheol-soo’s program

Santos Bravos, a Latin boy group launched under Hybe, made a strong impression with its live performance on "Bae Cheol Soo's Music Camp," marking the start of its promotional activities in Korea.

The group appeared on the long-running radio program hosted by Bae Chul-soo on Wednesday, following its arrival in South Korea on April 4.

Santos Bravos opened the show with "Velocidade," one of the double main tracks from its first EP "Dual." The group also performed the emotional ballad "FE," an acoustic version of its debut track "0%," and a cover of "Everybody" by the Backstreet Boys.

During the interview, Santos Bravos spoke about the identity and concept behind the group. Explaining the meaning of its name, the members said they wanted to express the duality present in everyone. "Santo" represents a softer, more emotional and youthful side, while "Bravo" reflects a more passionate and intense persona. The group said this theme of duality also inspired the title of its debut EP, "Dual."

Asked about the challenges of undergoing a K-pop-style training system, the members described it as a formative experience.

"It helped us grow into better people," group said, adding that while they feel a strong sense of responsibility as a Latin pop group built on the K-pop methodology, they are committed to giving their best.

As it was their first visit to Korea, the megmbers said they were actively learning about the culture. Member Alejandro shared that he had been enjoying a variety of Korean foods like kimchi and bulgogi, while Gabi joked that the experience felt like being a new student at school and expressed hopes of improving their Korean.

The members also discussed their musical influences. Member Kaue cited his singer mother and BTS as role models, noting his long-standing interest in music and K-pop. The youngest member, Kenneth, named Bruno Mars for his stage presence and style, as well as Luis Miguel for his vocal ability, as key inspirations.