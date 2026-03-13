Latin boy band Santos Bravos released its first EP, “Dual,” on Friday, marking the group’s first new music in about two months, according to Hybe Latin America on the same day.

According to the label, the six-track album highlights the group’s contrasting musical styles, blending genres such as reggaeton, Brazilian funk and club-inspired sounds.

The lead track, “Mhm,” is a Latin pop song built on soft synths and percussion, paired with the group's warm vocals. The song captures the excitement of the moment when one falls in love.

Other tracks on the album include “Wow,” which features a rhythmic arrangement, and “Velocidade,” characterized by a fast tempo influenced by Brazilian funk.

The quintet’s new EP also features contributions from several global producers. Producer Johnny Goldstein — known for working with artists including Madonna — participated in the production, alongside Diplo, Vibarco and Bang Si-hyuk.

Alongside the album’s release, the group is also set to unveil a documentary series titled “Behind Dual” on Spotify and its official YouTube channel at 10 a.m., Sunday. The series will consist of episodes focusing on individual members’ stories about the making of the album as well as the group’s journey as they grow as artists.

Santos Bravos was formed through a reality series of the same name and debuted in Mexico in October 2025. Its previous single, “Kawasaki,” was released on January 30.