Hiking in form-fitting leggings reignites debate over public etiquette and personal freedom, with experts pointing to generational differences in attitudes toward hiking

Just three subway stops from Seoul’s Gangnam district lies Cheonggyesan, a mountain long favored for its easy access and beginner-friendly trails, many of which are made up of stairways.

But in recent years, it has picked up a new nickname, the “leggings hotspot,” as more young women have taken to the trails in skin-tight athletic tights.

A search for Cheonggyesan on SNS quickly turns up feeds filled with images and videos of female hikers, mostly in their 20s and 30s, pairing leggings with windbreakers, cropped tops, or T-shirts.

Among them is Byun A-young, a Seoul resident, who praised the comfort of wearing leggings on the trails, not just for yoga or Pilates.

“They hug my legs, so they don’t get in the way like loose pants, making them comfortable to walk in,” the 41-year-old said.

Many of these leggings wearing hikers are more commonly seen on lower elevation trails, like those in Seoul's Bukhansan National Park or Inwangsan, where the terrain is gentler and more developed.

“I’ve heard leggings can be risky if you fall or scrape against rocks, so I only wear them when I’m hiking easier, lower mountains,” said Park So-hyun, a yoga trainer in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, who shares her workout routines on Instagram.

For creators like Park focused on fitness content, leggings serve not only as workout gear but also as a key part of their visual appeal.

“Leggings are great because they show my body lines clearly without being overly revealing. The fresh mountain setting and scenic views, together with the look of leggings, create a strong athletic visual,” she said.

But the look continues to spark debate particularly among middle-aged and older hikers who tend to dress in layers for sun and wind protection.

“I’ve often seen young people wearing leggings as everyday clothing on the street, but I didn’t expect to see them on hiking trails as well. It feels like they come to show off their figures rather than to hike, and I’m not sure they’re really suited for rain or wind protection,” said a 57-year-old woman Kim Sun-hye, who prefers wearing long pants and arm sleeves when hiking in spring and summer.

Some male hikers struggle with where to look when crossing paths with women wearing leggings.

“It just kind of grabs your attention without you realizing it, so I end up looking down right away. It’s a bit easier when there’s a jacket or hoodie tied around the waist, but when it’s not, I just look away even though I didn’t do anything wrong.” said Choi Young-wook, a 27-year-old office worker in Seoul.

As leggings grow more common, so do complaints that they cross the line of public etiquette.

Han, a 39-year-old office worker in Seoul, recalled an awkward moment on a mountain stairway when she noticed the visible outline of a woman’s underwear through her leggings while climbing behind her.

“People can wear what they want, and it’s not for me to judge, but with leggings, the body is so visible even if you’re not trying to look. Just as people avoid overly revealing outfits in public, I think there should be a certain dress code for the mountains as well,” she said.

While Park agreed with Han’s view on the importance of dress etiquette in public spaces, she argued that wearing leggings should be seen as a matter of personal freedom as long as it does not cause direct harm to others.

“I’ve seen some runners go shirtless on the streets, but it didn’t bother me as it had no impact on me. I simply looked away. I think the same applies to leggings,” she said.

Some experts say the debate over hiking in leggings extends beyond the attire itself, reflecting generational differences in how people view hiking.

“For older generations, hiking is often seen as a group activity where matching gear is part of the ritual. But for younger generations, it's more of a chance to connect with themselves, walk and take photos in their own way, and feel fulfilled through self expression in fashion," said Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer studies at Inha University.

"The controversy highlights a cultural divide between those who value collective norms and those who prioritize individual preference, set against the backdrop of the mountains."