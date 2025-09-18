Proponents say shirtless running is about sharing positive energy and staying motivated, asking not to judge them too harshly

At Seoul’s Yeouido Hangang Park, the mecca for the city's running crews, four new taboos are shifting the vibe of the jogging trail.

A banner, posted along the walkway, outlines the four guidelines which prohibit: 1) shirtless running, 2) clapping or cheering, 3) running in large groups and 4) shouting “make way” at other pedestrians.

It also features messages urging group joggers to be mindful of others, with messages like “Run safely in two lines” and “This park is for everyone.”

The banner comes amid a surge of group running clubs across the city, prompting growing complaints about public nuisances they can cause, including noise and pedestrian inconvenience.

This is not the first time group runners have been restricted.

As disputes with residents mounted, Seocho-gu recently introduced a rule at Banpo Sports Complex restricting group runs of five or more and requiring runners to keep two meters apart. In Songpa-gu, a banner was put up along the Seokchon Lake walkway, urging joggers not to run in groups larger than three.

Opinions remain divided over the growing restrictions.

Arguing that running crews pose a threat to pedestrian safety, one user on X wrote, “Their shouting once startled me so much that I tripped and fell on the roadside."

Another user commented, “They yell, blast music and act as if they hold some kind of authority even though they’re in public spaces.”

Some runners, however, argue that the prohibitions have gone too far.

“A park is for all kinds of people, and banning one group’s activity could end up sparking conflicts with others too. It’s better to encourage consideration and let people self-regulate,” one user wrote on Threads.

'It's part of exercise'

Among the complaints about running crews, some fitness enthusiasts argue that criticism of shirtless running stems from contrasting views between those who work out and those who don’t.

Yun Jeong-hoon, a trainer in his 30s at a gym in Seoul’s Gangnam District, told The Korea Herald that running shirtless is not about showing off, but rather a form of "self-motivation."

"I still remember an elderly man running shirtless along the Hangang River who gave me a cheer as I ran beside him. That moment became a great source of motivation for me to keep exercising," he said.

He noted that shirtless running functions as a way to find motivation by observing others’ bodies as well as one’s own, and to closely track physical changes.

“People who exercise see it through the lens of fitness, while non-exercisers often regard it as provocative simply because it’s unfamiliar to them.”

Often running shirtless with his friends, Yun added that the practice fits well with the spirit of running.

“Running is a sport that symbolizes freedom. That’s why some even choose to run barefoot. It maximizes the feeling of escaping daily constraints, and that’s what makes it so enjoyable,” he said.

At the same time, he recognized the criticism and argued for avoiding shirtless running in crowded spots.

Jin Jang, 29, who runs with the running crew DRBR in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, shared Yun’s sentiment, saying, “I don’t think running shirtless itself is wrong. But if the majority feels uncomfortable in certain places, it’s right to refrain from it.”

Shirtless taboo leaves some expats puzzled

Meanwhile, for some foreign residents, the backlash against shirtless running is a culture shock.

“It’s simply easier to run without a heavy, sweat-drenched shirt,” Beaudette, 34, an English instructor from Quebec living in Korea, told The Korea Herald.

“In my country, the attitude is that it’s fine as long as it doesn’t directly harm others. Because we spend so much time in outdoor school sports clubs from a young age, sweating and even showing your body is considered normal."

Some women runners intentionally wear only sports bras to get a tan, he added.

“Whether to wear a top or not while exercising is a purely personal choice. Calling it provocative or controversial feels outdated.”