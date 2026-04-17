A recent survey showed that most South Korean consumers oppose charging for side-dish (banchan) refills at restaurants.

Among 1,000 adults nationwide, 64.8 percent said they were uncomfortable with paid refills, while 42.3 percent said they would stop visiting restaurants that introduced them.

Consumers also emphasized the importance of the service, with 81 percent saying they preferred restaurants that proactively offered refills, while 72.8 percent said they would avoid restaurants reluctant to provide them.

The survey highlighted the cultural significance of free banchan: 63.9 percent of respondents view it as a staple of Korean dining culture; 57.9 percent say the appeal of Korean food would decrease if free refills disappeared.