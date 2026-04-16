Australia’s Northern Territory is positioning itself as a long-term strategic partner for South Korea for Korean investment in energy, critical minerals, and infrastructure, Robyn Cahill, Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations of the territory said in a written interview with The Korea Herald on Thursday.

Cahill is leading a delegation in Seoul from April 15-18 to promote industrial cooperation and attract Korean investment, highlighting the region’s resource base and infrastructure ambitions.

Asked why the Northern Territory was prioritizing South Korea, Cahill said the decision reflects an established, high-value partnership rather than short-term market outreach.

“The Republic of Korea is already one of the Northern Territory’s most important economic partners, ranking as our fifth-largest trading partner, with two-way trade valued at approximately 1.35 billion Australian dollars,” she said.

“That trade is underpinned by long-standing energy exports, reflecting a relationship built on delivery, reliability and trust," she said noting South Korea’s dependence on imported energy and critical minerals that aligns closely with the territory's strengths.

The push comes as both sides seek to strengthen energy security and supply-chain resilience amid global uncertainty.

Cahill foresees an Australia-Korea relationship that goes beyond trade, highlighting South Korea’s role as a strategic partner in developing new industries.

“As global markets experience volatility, Korea’s engagement with trusted, dependable partners becomes even more critical,” according to Cahill.

“Australia offers a secure, rules-based environment capable of supplying energy and resources reliably over decades,” she said.

Korea brings advanced engineering expertise and a proven track record in delivering complex infrastructure, the minister said recommending the region as a partner to build integrated energy systems and critical minerals value chains.

For Korean businesses, she said, investing in the Northern Territory offers both security and long-term value.

“Australian products offer certainty — produced under world-class environmental and governance standards within a transparent legal system,” Cahill said.

“By investing directly, Korean firms gain early access to globally competitive resources and can integrate upstream into their supply chains,” she said underscoring opportunities extend beyond energy and mining, pointing to growing demand in South Korea for premium and ethically sourced products.

“Northern Territory products align with Korean demand for authenticity and ethical sourcing, including those from Aboriginal-owned enterprises across agribusiness, fisheries, and cultural industries,” she said.

The visit highlights growing energy and resource ties between Australia and South Korea, with firms like SK Innovation already investing in projects such as Barossa gas and Darwin LNG.