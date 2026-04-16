Police are investigating a man in his 70s on suspicion of assaulting two Nepalese migrant workers and threatening them with a homemade imitation firearm at a poultry farm in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, police said Thursday.

This follows a recent assault on a migrant worker with compressed air in the same city.

Police said the suspect is under investigation on charges of special intimidation and violating the Act on the Safety Management of Guns, Swords and Explosives.

According to police, the suspect allegedly attacked two foreign workers with a blunt object and threatened them with an imitation gun at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident occurred after the suspect became enraged when the workers locked the door of a container while he was inside.

Authorities seized two imitation guns made by the suspect, each measuring about 80 centimeters in length.

The devices were designed to fire steel pellets. Preliminary police testing indicated that they were capable of firing. However, officers were unable to conduct an actual firing test due to the absence of ammunition.

The suspect served as the head of the farm’s manure-processing team and had been supervising the two workers in place of the owner, who was not regularly on site.

Police applied for an arrest warrant for the suspect on the day the report was filed, citing the seriousness of the offense. However, prosecutors rejected the request, noting that the suspect had admitted to the allegations and had a fixed residence.

A police official said the suspect was confined in the container for approximately two minutes before committing the offense.

“He has acknowledged his wrongdoing, apologized to the victims and is attempting to reach a settlement,” the official added.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.