Reports have emerged that LIV Golf is facing an existential crisis amid the potential suspension of financial backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Major British outlets, including the Financial Times and The Telegraph, reported on April 16 that LIV Golf's leadership is scrambling to respond, raising the possibility that Saudi's PIF could halt its funding.

Citing an anonymous source, the Financial Times said LIV Golf is expected to make an announcement regarding its financial support from PIF, adding that the circuit could cease operations if the funding is withdrawn.

The report noted that while PIF initially pursued aggressive investments in sports to expand its political, social and cultural influence, its stance has begun to shift amid changing geopolitical conditions, including rising tensions between the United States and Iran. Although the fund has sought to sustain LIV Golf after committing substantial capital, it is said to be reluctant to provide indefinite support if losses continue.

PIF is estimated to have invested approximately $5 billion in LIV Golf since the league's launch in 2022.

As a late entrant in the professional golf landscape, LIV Golf drew attention with unconventional formats — such as 54-hole, three-round tournaments with no cuts and shotgun starts — but has struggled to achieve profitability, facing lower-than-expected attendance and weak television ratings.

The tour attempted changes this season, including expanding all events to 72 holes over four rounds, but financial challenges are understood to persist.

Its competitiveness has also been weakened by the departure of several high-profile players, including Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, who returned to the PGA Tour ahead of the current season.

The Financial Times added that merger talks between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, once under discussion, are now on hold, with the PGA Tour reportedly demanding the dissolution of LIV Golf as a condition for any agreement.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported a conflicting account the same day, citing sources who said PIF's funding remains in place and that the nine remaining events this season will proceed as scheduled.

LIV Golf is set to hold its sixth event of the season in Mexico City starting Friday, followed by its eighth tournament at Busan Asiad Country Club from May 28 to 31.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)