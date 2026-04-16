From ‘The World of the Married’ creator, the new star-studded series to explore desire, guilt

Netflix has confirmed production of "The Facade of Love," assembling a star-studded team led by Hallyu star Lee Dong-wook ("Guardian: The Lonely and Great God") and the creator of the nationwide hit romance "The World of the Married."

The series stars Lee, Jeon So-nee of "Parasyte: The Grey," and Jung Yu-mi from "The School Nurse Files." It follows Ji-hun (Lee) and Hu-kyung (Jeon), who spend a night together while traveling abroad. Both expect to return to their normal lives in Korea, but the connection they share lingers and subtle cracks begin to form, gradually unraveling the lives of four people.

"As their relationships knot together, 'The Facade of Love' peels back what lies beneath the polished surfaces of their lives: desire, guilt, hurt and the gap between the stories we tell ourselves and the truths we can’t escape," Netflix said in a statement.

The series is directed by Mo Wan-il, known for his work on hit dramas including "The World of the Married" and "The Frog."

"The Facade of Love" will premiere exclusively on Netflix. The release date has yet to be announced.