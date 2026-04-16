Hyundai Motor Group plans to open an interactive science museum in South Korea in 2032 in partnership with San Francisco’s Exploratorium, to be housed in its Global Business Complex in Seoul.

The project was announced Wednesday at a signing ceremony in San Francisco, attended by Executive Chair Chung Euisun, Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon, William F. Mellin, chair of the board of trustees at Exploratorium, and Lindsay Bierman, Executive Director and CEO of Exploratorium, among others.

The project is part of the auto giant’s vision to nurture future talent through basic science and innovation in science education, which Hyundai said will help lay the foundation for industries such as mobility, robotics and artificial intelligence.

“The interactive science center to be developed in partnership with the Exploratorium is expected to play a critical role in fostering curiosity and a spirit of inquiry while serving as a distinctive platform for science education aimed at building a better future,” said Chung.

Hyundai said the museum will be more than an exhibition space, serving as a hub for a broader science community by bringing together scientists, educators and artists for planning and research. The group also plans to roll out educational programs tied to schools and local communities to expand public engagement with science.

The Exploratorium, founded in 1969 by physicist Frank Oppenheimer, is widely recognized for popularizing the hands-on, interactive museum model. The San Francisco institution welcomes more than 1 million visitors annually and features over 650 exhibits spanning science, art and climate change.

The Seoul project adds a new public element to Hyundai’s new headquarters GBC development in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul. Following more than ten years of delays, the group’s long-stalled project received the green light earlier this year, paving the way for a mixed-use complex that includes Hyundai's offices and cultural facilities.