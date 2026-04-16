Hoda Niku, a model and YouTuber who placed third in the 2018 Miss Iran competition, voiced strong opposition to the South Korean government’s decision to provide $500,000 in humanitarian aid to Iran.

“Sending money to Iran at this time would not go to citizens but to a dictatorial regime that has slaughtered 40,000 people and would spend the money on terrorism or weapons. Not a dollar would reach ordinary citizens,” she wrote in Korean on her Instagram page Wednesday.

Niku, who left Iran and is now based in South Korea, said she opposes what she described as “blatant support for terrorism.” She added that many Iranians have long sought the end of the current regime and do not want aid directed to the country’s leadership.

Her remarks followed an announcement Tuesday by the South Korean government that it would provide humanitarian assistance to Iran, to be delivered through the International Committee of the Red Cross. Officials said the decision came in response to requests from international organizations, including the United Nations.

The UN has also allocated $12 million in humanitarian aid to Iran.

In a follow-up post Thursday, Niku said she believes the current conditions make it difficult for supplies sent from abroad to reach citizens.

“If medical supplies and humanitarian support can actually reach injured people and citizens, I would be very glad,” she wrote. “But many Iranians are concerned that the aid could be diverted or sent to specific organizations.”

“I’m not against aid,” she added. “I just want people to consider whether the support can be properly delivered to those in need.”

The 29-year-old has been a vocal critic of the Iranian government. She has taken part in related protests in South Korea and posted videos highlighting crackdowns and human rights abuses in Iran.