Violinist Danny Koo, known for his wide-ranging work across classical, jazz and pop, will mark the 10th anniversary of his Korean debut with a special recital in Seoul this summer.

The Korean American violinist first appeared on the Korean stage in 2016 as a guest member of the chamber ensemble Ditto, before officially joining the group in 2017. Beyond the concert hall, he has built a broader public profile through television appearances, including the popular variety show "I Live Alone." Earlier this year, on March 9, he made his debut at Carnegie Hall.

Titled "The Journey Begins," the upcoming recital reflects Koo’s ongoing effort to expand the expressive boundaries of classical music. The program opens with “Spring” from Max Richter’s reimagined version of "The Four Seasons."

The first half will feature the Ditto Chamber Orchestra, long-time collaborators of Koo, joining him in celebrating the milestone. In the second half, a jazz piano trio — pianist Moon Jae-won, double bassist Hwang Ho-gyu and drummer Kim Jong-kook — will take the stage. Together, they will perform works by Claude Bolling and George Gershwin, exploring the dynamic interplay between violin and jazz ensemble.

The recital will take place on June 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concert Hall of the Seoul Arts Center. Ticket prices range from 40,000 won to 120,000 won.