Nearly 1 in 3 high school students in South Korea has difficulty concentrating on long texts, a survey showed.

According to a survey of 3,525 students conducted by Jinhaksa, 30.6 percent said they struggle to focus on reading for more than 10 minutes. Another 28.5 percent gave neutral responses, suggesting a substantial share hover near the threshold of adequate reading concentration.

The findings were linked to the widespread use of short-form video platforms. Some 57.9 percent of respondents said they habitually open such apps without a specific purpose, while 78.4 percent reported watching longer than intended, indicating limited self-regulation.

Analysts say algorithm-driven short-form content may condition users to prefer brief, high-intensity stimuli, potentially lowering tolerance for sustained reading. Experts warn the trend could undermine academic performance, as exams increasingly require comprehension and analysis of lengthy passages and stress the need for structured reading habits and reduced smartphone use during study time.