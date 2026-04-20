진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

Koreans turn away from heavy drinking

기사 요약: 팬데믹 이후 한국의 음주 문화가 변화하고, 2030 세대를 중심으로 건강을 중시하는 분위기가 자리 잡으면서 폭음하는 사람들의 비중이 매년 줄어들고 있다.

[1] South Korea’s after-work drinking culture is losing steam, as younger generations turn away from late-night company gatherings and heavy alcohol consumption.

lose steam: 열기가 식다

turn away: 외면하다

[2] According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the median monthly binge drinking rate across South Korea’s 17 provinces and major cities stood at 33.8 percent last year. The rate had risen from 31.7 percent in 2021 to 35.8 percent in 2023, but has since declined for two consecutive years.

binge drinking: 폭음 (binge watching: 몰아보기)

[3] The shift is particularly pronounced among people in their 20s. Except for North Chungcheong Province and Jeju Island, monthly drinking rates among this age group declined nationwide. In Sejong, the rate fell sharply from 68.3 percent to 50.5 percent, a decrease of nearly 20 percentage points.

pronounced: 확연한

[4] Professor Lee Eun-hee, a consumer studies expert, said these movements reflect a fundamental change in how people approach drinking. “Healthy pleasure refers to seeking enjoyment without compromising one’s health, while there is a growing interest in reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption,” she said.

“Rather than completely abstaining, many young people are choosing to regulate their drinking based on their physical condition and daily routines.”

fundamental: 근본적인

compromise: 타협하다, 절충하다

abstain: 절제하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10716066

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638