진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel
'Protecting' children at cost of school trips and sports
기사 요약: 아이들을 ‘보호’한다는 명목으로 운동회와 현장체험학습이 학교에서 점차 사라지고 있다.
[1] When 45-year-old Bang Kyeong-hwan's son clinched first place among fourth graders at a national swimming competition last year representing his school, he found the accomplishment deserving of recognition.
clinch: 성사시키다, 이뤄 내다
recognition: 인정, 표창
[2] What his son was rewarded with at school, however, was a private, low-key ceremony between himself and his teacher. There was no classroom applause or cheers for the champion, although Bang thought he deserved it.
low-key: 많은 이목을 끌지 않도록 절제하는, 요란하지 않은
[3] "For kids growing up, there should be a culture of cheering for a classmate's success, but now these are things of bygone days," Bang told The Korea Herald, saying that a "new culture" has taken root.
bygone: 지난, 옛날의
take root: 뿌리를 내리다
[4] Bang's case is just one example of how schools have come to avoid elements that could lead to complaints such as competitive sports, field trips and minor injuries in the schoolyard. A December survey on 2,746 teachers by the Korean Federation of Teachers Unions showed that 51.9 percent suffered from mailcious complaints from parents in the second half of last year.
malicious: 악의적인
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10717174
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
jychoi@heraldcorp.com