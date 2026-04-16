진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

'Protecting' children at cost of school trips and sports

기사 요약: 아이들을 ‘보호’한다는 명목으로 운동회와 현장체험학습이 학교에서 점차 사라지고 있다.

[1] When 45-year-old Bang Kyeong-hwan's son clinched first place among fourth graders at a national swimming competition last year representing his school, he found the accomplishment deserving of recognition.

clinch: 성사시키다, 이뤄 내다

recognition: 인정, 표창

[2] What his son was rewarded with at school, however, was a private, low-key ceremony between himself and his teacher. There was no classroom applause or cheers for the champion, although Bang thought he deserved it.

low-key: 많은 이목을 끌지 않도록 절제하는, 요란하지 않은

[3] "For kids growing up, there should be a culture of cheering for a classmate's success, but now these are things of bygone days," Bang told The Korea Herald, saying that a "new culture" has taken root.

bygone: 지난, 옛날의

take root: 뿌리를 내리다

[4] Bang's case is just one example of how schools have come to avoid elements that could lead to complaints such as competitive sports, field trips and minor injuries in the schoolyard. A December survey on 2,746 teachers by the Korean Federation of Teachers Unions showed that 51.9 percent suffered from mailcious complaints from parents in the second half of last year.

malicious: 악의적인

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10717174

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638