TAIPEI and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- News Hub Asia (NHA) has announced a strategic media partnership with Starry Fencing Club (SFC) to support and promote its upcoming international fencing training camps in Taipei, Taiwan scheduled for July and August 2026. The collaboration aims to elevate visibility for elite youth and junior development pathways across Asia and beyond, reinforcing fencing as one of the region's fastest-growing competitive sports.

The 2026 SFC International Fencing Camp's summer programme will feature all three weapons – foil, épée, and sabre, delivered through structured high-performance training sessions designed for cadet and junior athletes. The camps will bring together international participants for intensive technical development, tactical refinement, and high-volume bout experience in a structured elite training environment.

Through this initiative, NHA continues to support the development of fencing in Asia by extending media visibility for training ecosystems, grassroots development pathways, and international competition opportunities that are shaping the next generation of athletes.

Fencing continues to emerge as a high-growth sport across Asia, with increasing participation at cadet and junior levels and expanding international success from regional athletes. The SFC International Fencing Camp series has become an important convergence point for developing and elite athletes seeking structured high-performance training in a centralised international environment.

SFC's Founder, Coach Tse-Yuan (Johnson) Chen, commented, "We are very happy to be working with News Hub Asia. Media coverage like this is always welcome, especially when it helps bring visibility to the hard work of young athletes and the coaching teams behind them. Partnerships like this allow the wider public to see the dedication, discipline, and intensity that defines our sport.

"This camp is more than just a training programme; it is a catalyst for greater development across the region. By bringing athletes together from different countries and levels of experience, we are helping to raise standards collectively. Asia is experiencing strong growth in fencing participation, and camps like this play a critical role in bridging the gap between emerging programmes and established international systems," continued Coach Johnson.

Both editions of the 2026 SFC International Fencing Camp will feature guest fencers and visiting coaches from international fencing programmes who are expected to join the sessions, contributing to a diverse and competitive training atmosphere alongside SFC's core coaching staff. Big names like Simone Biondi (Italy), Brennan Louie (United States), Carlos Llavadòr (Spain), Damiano Diveroli (Italy), Lilian Nguenfack (France), Kendrick Jean-Joseph (France), Paul Fortin (France), Sofia Giordani (Italy), Carlotta Ferrari (Italy), Yuzuha Takeyama (Japan), Rino Nagase (Japan) and Arisa Kano (Japan) will be participating.

Ruzanna Muhammad, the Editor-at-Large of News Hub Asia, shared, "We are very pleased to work with Starry Fencing Club to help promote the sport and this important training initiative. We saw firsthand what an excellent camp it is when it was organised in Kuala Lumpur last year, with participants joining from across the region, including the Middle East and Europe. The level of engagement and talent was extremely encouraging. We expect to see high levels of participation too at the next set of camps this year."

This collaboration also underscores the importance of centralised, high-level training environments within Asia, particularly for countries where fencing is still in a developing phase and where national training centres are not yet fully established. International camps such as the SFC International Fencing Camp series provide essential access to elite coaching, structured training methodologies, and competitive exposure that may otherwise be limited, helping to bridge developmental gaps across the region.

Registration and updates for the 2026 SFC International Fencing Camp summer series are now available through SFC's official Instagram channels: @starry_fencing_club | @sfc_international_fencing_camp

About Starry Fencing Club

Starry Fencing Club (SFC) is a high-performance fencing academy based in Taipei, Taiwan dedicated to the development of cadet and junior athletes across foil, épée, and sabre disciplines. The club is known for its international training camps that bring together fencers from across Asia, Europe, and beyond for intensive, structured coaching environments focused on technical refinement, tactical development, and competitive readiness. With a coaching philosophy centred on high-volume training, international exposure, and long-term athlete development, SFC has become a growing hub for fencing excellence in the region and a key contributor to the sport's continued expansion across Asia.

About News Hub Asia

News Hub Asia (NHA) is a regional media platform with a dedicated segment focused on sports, youth development, and international cultural exchange. NHA's sports section is committed to promoting emerging athletic disciplines across Asia through in-depth coverage and editorial storytelling.