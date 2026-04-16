Seoul will open pickleball courts at Gwangnaru Hangang Park starting Thursday, offering residents a new way to stay active along the Han River.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the new facility features 14 pickleball courts, making it one of the largest dedicated pickleball venues in the capital.

Reservations can be made on a first-come, first-served basis through the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s public service reservation website, where detailed information on booking schedules and guidelines is also available.

“Gwangnaru Hangang Park’s pickleball courts were created to provide citizens with an opportunity to enjoy a new form of recreational sports along the Han River,” said Park Jin-young, head of the Future Hangang Headquarters.

“We will continue to expand various sports infrastructures so that residents can lead healthy and vibrant leisure lives.”

Pickleball is a paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, played on a smaller court with a perforated plastic ball and solid paddles.

Its simple rules and relatively low physical barrier to entry make it accessible to players of all ages, from children to seniors. Despite its ease of play, the sport offers significant cardiovascular and coordination benefits, contributing to its widespread appeal.

Originally invented in the United States in the 1960s, pickleball has experienced explosive growth over the past decade, particularly in North America and Europe.