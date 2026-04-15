Hyundai Glovis is ramping up its logistics presence across the US by opening major new facilities on both the East and West Coasts as it seeks to bolster its supply chain competitiveness amid changing market conditions.

The logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that it established a new logistics center in Los Angeles and an integrated warehouse in Savannah, Georgia, earlier this year. The expansion is aimed at proactively responding to the increased local production in the country, the company said.

The LA logistics center spans 12,000 square meters — roughly the size of two soccer fields — and is located in downtown LA and about 25 minutes by car from both the Port of Long Beach and Los Angeles International Airport.

The proximity is optimized for multimodal transportation operations linking sea and air freight, the company added.

Hyundai Glovis plans to use the facility as a West Coast hub to consolidate various logistics functions, including transloading, air freight, warehouse and distribution services.

It added that the new LA center will strengthen its ability to respond quickly to urgent shipments and manage costs more flexibly amid changing market conditions.

On the East Coast, the company established an integrated warehouse in Savannah to accommodate rising cargo volumes tied to the opening of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the carmaker’s new EV production facility in Georgia, as well as supporting cargo from other customers in the surrounding region.

Spanning 69,000 square meters — approximately the size of 10 soccer fields — the warehouse is expected to give the company a strategic base for further expansion across North America.

“By continuing to expand logistics infrastructure at key hubs on the US East and West coasts, we are proactively responding to the rapidly changing global supply chain environment,” a Hyundai Glovis official said. “Through logistics competitiveness based on local operational bases, we will flexibly respond to the diverse needs of global clients.”